Camp Natoma to celebrate 80 years with reunion weekend

Proceeds of the reunion will go to outdoor education programs, maintenance, improvements at the camp’s location

– Local nonprofit Camp Natoma, which is based in Paso Robles and facilitates week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast since 1941, is excited to announce that they will be hosting an 80th year reunion weekend for alumni old and new this Labor Day, Sept. 3 through 5, 2022.

Registration will be available at www.campnatoma.org. Adult weekend-long tickets are $375 and child tickets are $300. Each weekend ticket includes accommodations, meals, and various outdoor activities. Common dietary restrictions can be accommodated if needed. Sunday day-only event tickets are available as well for $80. They are additionally asking alumni to share their favorite camp skills as well as any photos or memories to be collected for a time capsule that will be “unearthed” during the reunion event.

Camp Natoma will utilize the proceeds of the reunion to fund outdoor education programs and conduct necessary maintenance and improvements at the camp’s location. Camp Natoma believes that youth need to get outside now more than ever, and connect with role models, be physically active, and “immerse themselves into a camp setting that fosters individual growth, independence, resilience, empathy, and friendship through challenges and relationship-building.”

