Camp Natoma to host Director Dinner for parents of campers

Event slated for June 3 from 2-8 p.m.

– Local Paso Robles-based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that it is hosting a Director’s Dinner for parents of current and future campers on June 3 from 2-8 p.m.

Camp Natoma invites the San Luis Obispo County community to join the camp directors for an afternoon of tours, dinner, and a Q&A with the leadership team. Guests will enjoy a bus ride into camp on the iconic big green bus, the Amotan Express, followed by a tour of camp lead by a member of the director team. This will be the only facilities tour offered before their summer camp sessions begin on June 26.

The event will also include a wine and cheese “happy hour” where guests can participate in a Q&A with the directors, followed by a classic first-night-of-camp spaghetti dinner and dessert dash. This is a 21+ event and all donations and proceeds will support expanding Camp Natoma’s screen-free, nature-immersive programming for local youth.

Registration for Summer 2023 is now open at campnatoma.org.

Share To Social Media