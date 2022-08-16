Camp Natoma to host fall hiking series for kids

Series offered Sept. 10, 17, 25

– Local San Luis Obispo County-based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that is hosting its annual kids hiking series on Sept. 10, 17, and 25.

Campers will load up onto the Camp Natoma bus before making their way to Camp Natoma. Kids will have the opportunity to enjoy a flag ceremony, team-building games, a nature hike through oak woodland and Franklin Creek, a picnic lunch, and an afternoon campfire with songs and skits.

Camp Natoma is a popular outdoor experience for youth in San Luis Obispo County and promotes the opportunity for youth to get outside, connect with role models, be physically active, and immerse themselves into a camp setting that fosters individual growth, independence, resilience, empathy, and friendship through challenges and relationship building.

For more information, visit campnatoma.org.

