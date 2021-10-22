Camp Ocean Pines throwing harvest festival Oct 31

Camp in Cambria to host an afternoon of free, outdoor fun for local families

– Join Camp Ocean Pines on October 31 from 1-4 p.m. for an afternoon of fall fun. This open house-style event is suited for the young and the young-at-heart. Free activities include face painting, a pumpkin patch, archery, caramel apple decorating, hay rides, meet-n-greets with camp’s animal ambassadors, and axe throwing. Festival-goers can also explore the camp’s serene grounds including coastal Monterey Pines, Hammock Village, the Rainbow Amphitheatre, and 10 beautifully designed straw bale cabins. Soak up the incredible ocean views, and if guests are lucky, they can catch the sound of the sea lions from the nearby beach.

Food will be available for purchase. And for guests over 21, local wine and beer tastings from Hearst Ranch Winery, 927 Beer Company, and Stolo Vineyards will be offered. Everyone in the community is invited to join in the free event.

About Camp Ocean Pines

Camp Ocean Pines is a not-for-profit residential camp and environmental education center located in Cambria, on 13 donated acres of Northern Chumash and Salinan land. Situated among a coastal Monterey Pine forest, Camp Ocean Pines is focused on fostering the enjoyment and appreciation of the natural world among people of all ages through creative activities in a residential camp setting. For more information visit their website at campoceanpines.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related