Camp Roberts donates food to local youth camp

Surplus food rations and staple kitchen items donated for use in Camp Natoma kitchen

– Local Paso Robles-based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, was the recent recipient of two truckloads of donated food from Camp Roberts and the 41st Infantry Brigade of the Oregon National Guard. Surplus food rations and staple kitchen items were donated for use in the Camp Natoma kitchen.

Thanks to a collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Food Bank, the donations were delivered directly to Camp Natoma via military vehicle. Camp Natoma hosts approximately 100 youth campers each week throughout the summer.

About Camp Natoma

Camp Natoma is an immersive wilderness experience where campers explore a creekside oak woodland and sleep outside under the night sky. Nature activities are designed to catalyze the development of campers’ resilience and promote self-growth, and Camp Natoma’s cooperative living community and intentional programs inspire creativity and service.

Camp Natoma is the oldest and largest youth summer camp in San Luis Obispo County. Since 1941.

For more information visit campnatoma.org.

