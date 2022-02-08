Campaigning underway in North County for new 19th Congressional District

Two Republican candidates speak Monday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero

– Campaigning is already underway in the North County for the new 19th Congressional District seat. Recently, Congressman Jimmy Panetta stopped in Paso Robles to meet with community and local Democratic leaders.

Monday night, two Republican candidates spoke to the Tea Party Meeting at the Republican Headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Dalila Epperson describes herself as a “grassroots activist.” She campaigned before school boards in Monterey County against Critical Race Theory and sex education promoted by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Jeff Gorman is also campaigning for the 19th Congressional District. Gorman has been politically active for several decades. Each spoke Monday night at the Republican Headquarters.

The 19th Congressional District was created after the most recent census. It reaches the suburbs of South San Jose, most of Santa Cruz, and extends all the way south through Monterey County and San Luis Obispo County to include Atascadero. Salud Carbajal’s Congressional District will stop just north of Santa Margarita. Currently, he represents all of San Luis Obispo County.

The Primary Election is in June. The top two vote-getters will advance to the General Election in November unless one candidate receives more than 50-percent of the vote in the primary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement