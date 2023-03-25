Cancer Support Community launches new quilt club

First meeting to be held April 11

– The Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC), a local non-profit organization, has announced the launch of a quilt club for cancer patients, survivors, and their families. The program is designed to provide a creative outlet, social, and emotional support. The club will be held weekly at CSC’s Templeton location starting April 11.

“We provide our participants with an opportunity to join in a supportive community while creating a beautiful and meaningful quilt,” Executive Director of Cancer Support Community CA Central Coast Candice Sanders said. Sanders added that the program aims to help cancer patients cope with the physical, emotional, and psychological challenges of their illness.

The Almond Country Quilting Club is a supporter of the quilt project and will provide the machines and tools required to create a beautiful quilt. CSC is currently seeking donations of quilting materials such as fabric, batting, and thread, as well as monetary donations to support the program.

The Quilt Club will be held on Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. and is open to all, regardless of experience. Quilters are encouraged to bring any fabric, adornments, or sentimental items they wish to include in the quilt. The squares will be assembled into a larger quilt, which will be displayed at various events and at CSC’s center.

CSC Central Coast is a local non-profit organization founded in 2009 that offers a variety of programs and services to cancer patients, survivors, and their families at no cost. The organization is locally funded through private donations, grants, and fundraisers. To learn more, visit cscslo.org or contact them at (805) 238-4411 or programs@cscslo.org.

