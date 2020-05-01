Cancer Support Community offering counseling programs, safety care packets to families in need

–Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC), a non-profit organization that offers social and emotional programs services to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge, is offering programs, counseling, orientations, and education available via telehealth program and online platforms, “so that no one faces cancer alone.” They are also currently delivering much-needed safety care packets to some families in need.

“For many cancer patients and survivors with compromised immune systems, this public health emergency may likely be a source of anxiety”, said CSC-CCC Executive Director Shannon D’Acquisto. “Cancer can be inherently isolating, and people have a need to relate to others who are going through similar experiences. These unprecedented times have shown a glimpse of the uncertainty, isolation, and anxiety that cancer patients experience daily”, said D’Acquisto

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020, #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

During this unique time, CSC-CCC is continuing to be a community of support for its members. As the mission states, we will work together to empower, strengthen, and sustain each other. Stay well!

For information about the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, programs, or to donate, visit www.cscslo.org.

