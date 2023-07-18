Cancer Support Community’s annual gala and auction returns Aug. 19

Tickets and sponsorships now available

– Guests are invited to “step into the neon-soaked streets of South Beach” at the 8th Annual Gala and Auction benefiting the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast on Saturday, Aug. 19. The extraordinary event is dedicated to raising funds and spreading awareness for those impacted by cancer here in San Luis Obispo County. Themed “Sunset on South Beach,” the event will include dinner and dancing, along with a live and silent auction on the stunning grounds of Rava Wines all for a wonderful cause.

The annual gala is the nonprofit’s signature fundraiser. Showcasing a live and silent auction with items donated by local individuals and businesses, the gala will help raise vital funds to enhance the organization’s programs and services. Additionally, the yearly gala highlights individuals who have made contributions to the cancer community through their patient care and philanthropic efforts.

“It is with great excitement to honor Dr. Charles Chalekson, and Drs. Thomas Spillane & Karen Allen at the 2023 gala,” said Candice Sanders, executive director of CSC. “Through their dedication and compassion, these remarkable individuals have made a lasting impact on the cancer community and exemplify the spirit of hope and healing.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters, survivors, medical professionals, and community leaders. The evening will kick off with appetizers and a silent auction before dinner and an energetic live auction. Both the live and silent auctions will feature unique trips, dining opportunities, surprises, and more. Guests will then close the fun-filled night with a spin on the dance floor.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support we have received through the years and look forward to the upcoming event. The gala opens an opportunity to come together as a community to make a meaningful impact here within San Luis Obispo County,” said Sanders. “All proceeds from this event stay local and directly benefit our neighbors through CSC’s support programs, wellness services, education, scholarships, and as a community partner resources.”

In 2022 the gala raised $300,000 allowing the CSC staff to continue building comprehensive services and programs for those impacted by cancer. It is the generosity of the community and its supporters that allows CSC to provide ongoing services to participants at no cost to them.

Tickets are available for purchase at cscslo.org/gala. Various sponsorship opportunities are open for individuals, businesses, and organizations.

