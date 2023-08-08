Cancer support gala ‘A Night of Hope’ set for Le Vigne Winery

Event aimed at fostering unity and support in the battle against cancer

– Le Vigne Winery in Paso Robles is gearing up to host “A Night of Hope,” an event aimed at fostering unity and support in the battle against cancer.

The gala, a collaboration with Le Vigne Winery, is scheduled to unfold on a warm summer evening, featuring live music, food, and the acclaimed wines produced by Le Vigne Winery.

Central to the event is the luminaria ceremony, a tribute to individuals impacted by cancer. Attendees will illuminate candles in honor of cancer survivors, fighters, and those who lost their lives to the disease.

“This luminaria ceremony is a poignant moment of remembrance and reflection, reminding us why events like A Night of Hope are crucial in the fight against cancer,” said Alex Castillo, development manager for ACS Central Coast.

Complementing the luminaria ceremony, the event will showcase guest speakers, including cancer survivors and field experts. Their narratives and insights will underscore progress made in battling cancer and the ongoing efforts required for its conquest.

Live entertainment will be delivered by Rumor (formerly Generation Gap), a local cover band renowned for its repertoire of classic and contemporary soft rock, blues, and pop dance hits.

Proceeds derived from A Night of Hope will be directed towards the American Cancer Society’s vital research, patient support, and advocacy initiatives on the Central Coast. Attendees will have a direct avenue to contribute to the cancer fight and instill hope in countless lives.

“This event represents a remarkable opportunity for our community to unite, creating a stronger force in the battle against cancer,” said Deb Jeffers, Executive Director Central California and Hawaii/Guam, “Together, we can make a difference and move closer to a cancer-free future.”

