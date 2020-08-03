Candidate filing deadline for general election fast approaching

–The deadline for candidate filing for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. Seats are open in all the county’s school, community service, and special districts, as well as all cities. Candidates for city offices must file with their respective city clerk. If all incumbents for an office do not file by the Aug. 7 deadline, non-incumbent candidates have until Wednesday, Aug. 12 to complete the required paperwork.

The list of candidates who have filed for office can be found on the County Clerk-Recorder’s website at www.slovote.com. A list of contests, qualifications, and other information for candidates are available in the “Candidate’s Manual” on the website.

Anyone interested in running for office is required to call the County Elections Office at (805) 781-5228 to make an appointment so candidate papers can be prepared in advance to reduce the time at the Elections Office. Candidates are encouraged to follow all health and safety guidelines (i.e. physical distancing, facial masks, hand sanitizer, use of personal pens, etc).

