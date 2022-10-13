Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 15, 2022
Candidate receives endorsement from California Narcotic Officers’ Association 

Posted: 5:02 am, October 13, 2022 by News Staff
Vicki Nohrden

Vicki Nohrden.

Vicki Nohrden is a Republican candidate for State Assembly District 30

– Recently, the California Narcotic Officers’ Association (CNOA) announced its unanimous decision to endorse Republican Vicki Nohrden for State Assembly District 30.

The CNOA joins the Monterey County Farm Bureau and San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s PAC as recent endorsements for the Nohrden campaign.

In a release, the CNOA stated, “This endorsement is offered due to your stance on the enforcement of narcotic laws and support of all law enforcement in general, but also because of your passion for your community, in making it a safer place to live and work.”

“I am honored to receive the backing of our brave men and women in uniform,” Nohrden said of the endorsement, “Our campaign for Assembly represents law and order, safer neighborhoods and schools, and a cleaner and more prosperous California. I will work hand-in-hand in law enforcement to get fentanyl off our streets and to make sure our children and families are safe.”

View a full list of endorsements and learn more about the candidate at electvicki.com/endorsements.

Comments

