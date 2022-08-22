Candidates qualify for Paso Robles School Board election
– Four trustees will be elected to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board on Nov. 8. The trustees will be elected in districts. In compliance with the California Voters Rights Act, the current board of trustees approved seven trustee areas within the district boundaries.
This year trustee areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative who lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the board. One trustee will be elected for an at-large position. Here are the candidates by trustee area:
TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1
Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years
JIM COGAN
Business owner/parent
CHRISTOPHER AREND
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee
PETER BYRNE
Retired
TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2
Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years
JOEL PETERSON
Parent/executive director
TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4
Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years
FRANK TRIGGS
Retired business manager
CATHERINE REIMER
Superintendent/principal
SONDRA WILLIAMS
Registered nurse
TRUSTEE AT LARGE
Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 2 Years
ADELITA HITESHEW
Mother
LAURENE D. McCOY
Family life pastor
JIM IRVING
Real estate broker