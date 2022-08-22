Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 23, 2022
You are here: Home » Politics » Candidates qualify for Paso Robles School Board election
  • Follow Us!

Candidates qualify for Paso Robles School Board election 

Posted: 7:07 am, August 22, 2022 by News Staff

School District Sign

– Four trustees will be elected to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board on Nov. 8. The trustees will be elected in districts. In compliance with the California Voters Rights Act, the current board of trustees approved seven trustee areas within the district boundaries.

This year trustee areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative who lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the board. One trustee will be elected for an at-large position. Here are the candidates by trustee area:

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

JIM COGAN
Business owner/parent

CHRISTOPHER AREND
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee

PETER BYRNE
Retired

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

JOEL PETERSON
Parent/executive director

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

FRANK TRIGGS
Retired business manager

CATHERINE REIMER
Superintendent/principal

SONDRA WILLIAMS
Registered nurse

TRUSTEE AT LARGE

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 2 Years

ADELITA HITESHEW
Mother

LAURENE D. McCOY
Family life pastor

JIM IRVING
Real estate broker

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.