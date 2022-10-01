Cannabis delivery ordinance to be discussed at public hearing

Paso Robles City Council meeting taking next Tuesday

– The next Paso Robles City Council meeting takes place on Oct. 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Residents can attend in person or listen live and view the presentations on the city’s YouTube channel here. To provide public comment during the meeting, call (805) 865-PASO (7276). The agenda can be found here.

At the meeting, the council will be holding a public hearing for an ordinance to grant temporary authorization to existing medical cannabis delivery businesses to deliver commercial cannabis until a subsequent regulatory cannabis ordinance is established by the city, among other items. View the staff report on the cannabis ordinance here.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related