Cannabis: ‘Estate Grown Weedery’ planned for Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles

–LiveWire Ergogenics, a company focused on managing properties for producing high-quality, organically-grown, and handcrafted cannabis products for medicinal and recreational use, recently announced its purchase of the Estrella Ranch at 5165 Estrella Road in Paso Robles.

“The acquisition of Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles, has successfully positioned LiveWire’s operation at one of the most beautiful and historic locations in California, with a unique microclimate, perfect for growing exceptional organic and handcrafted-style cannabis,” says Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics.

“The company’s goal is to develop the world’s first ‘Estate Grown Weedery’ on Estrella Ranch for the cultivation of a cannabis product unique to the environment and establishing high-quality recognized brands Nationwide. The Estrella Ranch business model will allow us to dynamically and economically scale the business on this vast acreage with easily expandable outdoor and indoor growing areas, as required by market demand.”

Hodson says, “We consequently continue to implement our unique business model of the ‘Estrella Weedery’, strictly following our mission statement of ‘Doing it Right.’ We have established a unique revenue-sharing business model that will generate sustainable revenue and profitability for the company as we implement and expand for years to come. Based on the progress we have made over the last 18 months.”

The company, currently based in Anaheim, is centralizing all of its operations on the ranch in Paso Robles.

On Monday, the company announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. During the quarter, sales amounted to $180,500, an increase of 28% over the previous quarter in 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $747,815 compared to an adjusted loss of $400,691 for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, an increase of $1,148,506. The financial report for the quarter can be downloaded at OTC Markets.

