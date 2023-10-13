Canzona Women’s Ensemble to present its fall concert, ‘The Lyric Muse’ Nov. 5

Program will feature music from opera over four centuries

– Canzona Women’s Ensemble presents its fall concert entitled “The Lyric Muse” on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo. The 24-voice group is led by co-directors Cricket Handler and Jill Anderson and accompanied by Janis Johnson on piano.

This program will feature music from opera over four centuries, from the 18th to the 21st. Guest artists Amy Goymerac, soprano, and Karen Dunn, mezzo, will join the Canzona women in choruses, arias, and duets by some of the greatest composers of this lyric artform.

From the 18th century, the ensemble will offer music from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, and from the 19th century, they will present music by Donizetti, Verdi, Bizet, and Wagner (including Aida, La Traviata, Carmen, and Flying Dutchman). From the 20th century, the audience will hear pieces by Puccini (Madame Butterfly) and Poulenc (Dialogues of the Carmelites), and from the 21st century, a special duet from The Song Poet by contemporary American composer Jocelyn Hagen.

Tickets are $35 for premium seats, $30 for general seats, and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at www.canzonawomen.org or my805tix. The United Methodist Church is located at 1515 Fredericks Street in San Luis Obispo.

About Canzona Women’s Ensemble: Canzona, SLO County’s all-women choral group, presents two concerts per season, one in the fall and one in the spring. The ensemble collaborates with other artists on the Central Coast, including poets, composers, dancers, and musicians of all ages. Canzona was founded in the summer of 2009 by artistic directors Cricket Handlers and Jill Anderson and is now in its 15th season.

Share To Social Media