Car chase out of Monterey County ends in apparent suicide

Traffic stop began in Monterey County

– A crash that occurred during a California Highway Patrol pursuit in San Miguel on the afternoon of July 4 was an apparent suicide, according to reports.

A Cal Fire arson investigator began a traffic stop on the unidentified driver for speeding in Monterey County. That led to a car chase

The driver was traveling in a silver SUV at a high rate of speed on Monday afternoon. Responding CHP units were reportedly getting into position to take over the pursuit, but never did because the vehicle crashed, reports say. The driver reportedly crossed over the median and careened off Highway 101 onto the east shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then tumbled down an embankment and landed on its roof behind Gallo Winery near the 10th Street exit.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office coroner is investigating the death.

