Car club reports most successful annual show to date
Show featured 231 entries from 44 different cities and towns around the state
– The Mid-State Cruizers held its 32nd annual Lake Park Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 19. This was the group’s most successful show to date. There were 231 entries from 44 different cities and towns around the state.
“Thanks to the hard work from all our volunteer members, support from the City of Atascadero, and the generosity from the participants, spectators, and especially our local businesses, we will be donating $11,000 ($1,100 each) to ten local charities,” wrote Roy Barba, president, Mid State Cruizers, in a news submission, “We will be voting for which charities are to receive the donations at our October meeting and handing out those donations at our November meeting. We would like to thank everyone who donated as a trophy sponsor or raffle sponsor. It is because of the support from these businesses and individuals that we are able to help our community. It is our hope that the community will show their gratitude to the following businesses by supporting them in any way possible.”
Trophy sponsors 2023:
- Borjon Auto Center
- Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Paul Warner Concrete Pumping
- CalPortland
- Powdercoating USA Inc.
- Ferrell’s Auto Repair
- Ted Miles Motors
- La Mexicana Mexican Restaurant
- Glenns Rental & Repair
- Five Star Rain Gutters
- Farm Supply
- O’Reilly Auto Parts Atascadero
- Paso Robles Ford
- Dave & Karen Evers
- Paso Robles Chevrolet
- New Age Electric
- Lee & Delores Moura
- Rainbow Marine Auto Body and Paint
- Matt’s Smog & Car Care
- Mr. & Mrs. Joe R. Montoya
- Coast Hills Credit Union
- Mechanics Bank
- Phil & Kay Menasce
- Roy & Roberta Barba
- David & Cindy Kennedy
- West Coast Towing
- Allsigns & Graphics
- Recognition Works
- Dan & Peggy Steele
- Linda Strickland
- Smart & Final
- Cowgirl Café
- Dan & Carol Verstuyft
- Don & Kim Simoneau
- La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop
- 1010 Garage
- Car Quest Atascadero
Raffle sponsors 2023:
- Home Depot Atascadero
- DK Donuts
- Chulos Café & Cantina
- Tobin James Winery
- Steinbeck Vineyard & Winery
- A-Town Diner
- Sculpterra Winery
- Juiceboss
- Dan & Peggy Steele
- Ancient Peaks Winery
- Dan’s Grub Shack
- Round Table Pizza
- Colony Cinemas
- David & Cindy Kennedy
- Eberle Winery
- Vons Atascadero
- In & Out Burgers
- Kennedy Club Atascadero
- Cool Hand Lukes Paso Robles
- Napa Auto Parts Paso Robles
- Adelaida Winery
- Costco
- Five Star Rain Gutters
- Summit Racing
- Edelbrock
- Still Water Vineyards
- Farrell’s Auto Repair
- Joe & Lynda Montoya
- The McRoberts Family
- Linda Strickland
- Atascadero Chamber of Commerce
- Joebella Coffee Roasters
- Long Branch Saloon, Creston
- Roy & Roberta Barba
- Gather Natural Market
- North County Farmers Market
- Templeton Donuts
- Miner’s Ace Hardware
- Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant
- Duane & Carlene Powell
- Park Cinemas, Paso Robles
- A Cut Above Dog Grooming
- The Nest Restaurant
- Car Quest, Templeton
- Avila Traffic Safety
- Chipotle
- Jack Baker & Paul
- Hot Rod Alley Olive Oil
- Food 4-Less Atascadero
- Atascadero News
- Jack’s Bar & Grill, Templeton
- Anthony’s Tire Store
- Cowgirl Café
- Wilwood
- Trader Joe’s
- Kenneth’s Heating & Air
- Guest House Grill
- Color Craft Atascadero
- American Racing Products
- Huckleberry’s Restaurant
- Ronnie & Phyllis Maxwell
- Elks Lodge Atascadero
- The Blueprinter & Graphics
- Sherwin-Williams Atascadero