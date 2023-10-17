Car club reports most successful annual show to date

Show featured 231 entries from 44 different cities and towns around the state

– The Mid-State Cruizers held its 32nd annual Lake Park Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 19. This was the group’s most successful show to date. There were 231 entries from 44 different cities and towns around the state.

“Thanks to the hard work from all our volunteer members, support from the City of Atascadero, and the generosity from the participants, spectators, and especially our local businesses, we will be donating $11,000 ($1,100 each) to ten local charities,” wrote Roy Barba, president, Mid State Cruizers, in a news submission, “We will be voting for which charities are to receive the donations at our October meeting and handing out those donations at our November meeting. We would like to thank everyone who donated as a trophy sponsor or raffle sponsor. It is because of the support from these businesses and individuals that we are able to help our community. It is our hope that the community will show their gratitude to the following businesses by supporting them in any way possible.”

Trophy sponsors 2023:

Borjon Auto Center

Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Paul Warner Concrete Pumping

CalPortland

Powdercoating USA Inc.

Ferrell’s Auto Repair

Ted Miles Motors

La Mexicana Mexican Restaurant

Glenns Rental & Repair

Five Star Rain Gutters

Farm Supply

O’Reilly Auto Parts Atascadero

Paso Robles Ford

Dave & Karen Evers

Paso Robles Chevrolet

New Age Electric

Lee & Delores Moura

Rainbow Marine Auto Body and Paint

Matt’s Smog & Car Care

Mr. & Mrs. Joe R. Montoya

Coast Hills Credit Union

Mechanics Bank

Phil & Kay Menasce

Roy & Roberta Barba

David & Cindy Kennedy

West Coast Towing

Allsigns & Graphics

Recognition Works

Dan & Peggy Steele

Linda Strickland

Smart & Final

Cowgirl Café

Dan & Carol Verstuyft

Don & Kim Simoneau

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

1010 Garage

Car Quest Atascadero

Raffle sponsors 2023:

Home Depot Atascadero

DK Donuts

Chulos Café & Cantina

Tobin James Winery

Steinbeck Vineyard & Winery

A-Town Diner

Sculpterra Winery

Juiceboss

Dan & Peggy Steele

Ancient Peaks Winery

Dan’s Grub Shack

Round Table Pizza

Colony Cinemas

David & Cindy Kennedy

Eberle Winery

Vons Atascadero

In & Out Burgers

Kennedy Club Atascadero

Cool Hand Lukes Paso Robles

Napa Auto Parts Paso Robles

Adelaida Winery

Costco

Five Star Rain Gutters

Summit Racing

Edelbrock

Still Water Vineyards

Farrell’s Auto Repair

Joe & Lynda Montoya

The McRoberts Family

Linda Strickland

Atascadero Chamber of Commerce

Joebella Coffee Roasters

Long Branch Saloon, Creston

Roy & Roberta Barba

Gather Natural Market

North County Farmers Market

Templeton Donuts

Miner’s Ace Hardware

Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant

Duane & Carlene Powell

Park Cinemas, Paso Robles

A Cut Above Dog Grooming

The Nest Restaurant

Car Quest, Templeton

Avila Traffic Safety

Chipotle

Jack Baker & Paul

Hot Rod Alley Olive Oil

Food 4-Less Atascadero

Atascadero News

Jack’s Bar & Grill, Templeton

Anthony’s Tire Store

Cowgirl Café

Wilwood

Trader Joe’s

Kenneth’s Heating & Air

Guest House Grill

Color Craft Atascadero

American Racing Products

Huckleberry’s Restaurant

Ronnie & Phyllis Maxwell

Elks Lodge Atascadero

The Blueprinter & Graphics

Sherwin-Williams Atascadero

