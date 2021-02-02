Car rally for Black History Month happening in Paso Robles Feb. 20 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Posted: 6:55 am, February 2, 2021 by News Staff

The United States Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put American Abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes.

–North County community members are invited to join in the, ‘Drive the City’ rally for Black American History Month happening Saturday, Feb. 20 from 12-1 p.m. The event is presented by the local chapter of the NAACP.

Attendees should plan to arrive at 11 a.m. to rally & decorate vehicles (Bring signs, noisemakers, and flags) at Robbins Field near the Paso Robles Post Office. The purpose of the event is to celebrate Black American History Month and to “help secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate raced based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons,” according to the event organizers.

About the NAACP

Founded Feb. 12. 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest, largest, and most widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. Its more than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world are advocates for civil rights in their communities, campaigning for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization.

For more information about the NAACP’s efforts in San Luis Obispo County, visit their website: naacpslocty.org.



