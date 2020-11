Car fire backs up Highway 101



–A car on fire on northbound Highway 101 backed up traffic back to Del Rio Road in Atascadero on Thursday. The car was ablaze about one mile south of Vineyard Drive. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon around 1:20 p.m.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, but the car appeared to be a total loss.

California Highway Patrol officers are out in force through Sunday evening looking for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

