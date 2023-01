Car flips in Madonna Inn driveway Sunday night

No injuries were reported

– There was a single-vehicle rollover accident in San Luis Obispo Sunday evening, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The accident occurred in the Madonna Inn Driveway.

No injuries were reported and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to police. The driver reportedly hit landscape rocks that caused the vehicle to overturn, according to a social medai post by the department:

Share To Social Media