Car seat inspections and education available from CHP this week

Parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event

– The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced today that car seat inspections and education will be available to the community on Thursday, Nov. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. in Arroyo Grande. The free event will include car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians. Technicians will be on-hand to teach parents and caregivers how to choose the right car seats for their children and how to install and use them correctly.

Over 600 children age 12 and under were killed in car crashes in 2019. Using age and size-appropriate child restraints is the best way to reduce these deaths. In passenger vehicles, car seats reduce an infant’s risk of fatal injury by 71-percent.

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he/she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness. After outgrowing the car seats, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re big enough to fit seat belts properly without help from a booster seat. The safest place for all kids under 13 is in the back seat of the car.

CHP’s child passenger safety seat check-up event is being held in the Grace Central Coast Church parking lot, located at 995 E. Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event. Please bring your child, car seat and manual, and your vehicle owner’s manual.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related