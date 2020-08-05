Local congressman and US senators advocate for Vandenberg as U.S. Space Command Headquarters

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), along with U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, wrote to the Secretary of the Air Force to express strong support for the selection of Vandenberg Air Force Base as the permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Vandenberg Air Force Base would provide several strategic advantages as the home of U.S. Space Command, including its existing space situational awareness through the Combined Space Operations Center, its location as the West Coast launch site for the Department of Defense, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and private partners, and its proximity to the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

“Our Central Coast community is eager to welcome the U.S. Space Command to Vandenberg Air Force Base,” said Rep. Carbajal. “Vandenberg has garnered support for the U.S. Space Command nomination from a variety of local and state stakeholders, boasts an unparalleled talent pool, and is a prime location to host the U.S. Space Command. Nowhere is better suited for U.S. Space Command than Vandenberg Air Force Base.”

“Vandenberg Air Force Base would be an excellent home for U.S. Space Command headquarters,” said Senator Feinstein. “It already serves as a launch site for the Defense Department and NASA and houses the Missile Defense Agency. Additionally, the Central Coast’s long history as a leader in the aerospace industry means the community has a deep pool of talent ready to work with Space Command. I’m proud to join my colleagues to urge the Air Force to select Vandenberg AFB.”

The final selection is expected later this year.

Read the full letter here.

Share this post!

email

Related