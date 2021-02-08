Carbajal introduces resolution honoring frontline workers

–Last week, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) introduced H.Res 86, a resolution that expresses support for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledges the risk they have taken on in order to continue to provide essential services, ensure public safety, and keep America running.

Since the outbreak of this virus, medical workers, emergency management personnel, public safety officers, grocery and foodservice workers, postal and delivery workers, farmworkers, and other frontline workers have continued to work every day to meet the essential needs of the American public, often at great personal risk.

The resolution reads, in part, “the House of Representatives honors and recognizes the contributions of all frontline workers and essential critical infrastructure personnel and reaffirms the responsibility of Congress to find ways to meet the needs of frontline workers, in addition to our elderly, for the most effective personal protective equipment and other necessary tools to safely carry out their jobs.”

Resolutions do not require approval from the Senate or the President and do not have the force of law. Instead, resolutions serve as a tool used to express the sentiment of the House on a particular subject in order to spur Congressional action.

Cosponsors of the resolution: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-4), Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44), Rep. French Hill (AR-2), Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-5), Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16), Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51).

Full text of the resolution can be found here.

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and part of Ventura County.

Share this post!

email

Related