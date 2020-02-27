Carbajal seeks nominations for Congressional Women of the Year awards

–Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced that he is seeking nominations for his annual Congressional Women of the Year Awards. All women in California’s 24th Congressional District are eligible for nomination and can be nominated for their service to the Central Coast by a fellow community member. The online submission form is open until March 15, 2020.

“Our district is full of exceptional women who lead, make change and work tirelessly to improve our Central Coast every day,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I am proud to represent the changemakers on the Central Coast and I want to acknowledge their work. I encourage everyone to highlight these leaders and the impact they are making by nominating through our online Women of the Year submission form.”

This is the fourth year for Carbajal’s Women of the Year Awards and sixteen Central Coast women have been previously selected for the honor. Prior awardees have educated community members on structural racism, advocated for the LGBTQ community, championed local health centers, stood up for immigrants, fought for our environment, mentored young women, helped animals find homes and more.

March is Women’s History Month. Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County.

Click here to nominate.

