Carbajal urges passage of COVID-19 relief package 

Posted: 5:55 am, December 4, 2020 by News Staff

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal joined his colleagues on the Problem Solvers Caucus to speak in support of a bipartisan, bicameral proposal for an emergency COVID-19 relief package that the group introduced this week.

In addition to the bipartisan group of members on the Problem Solvers Caucus, the framework has been embraced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Leader Chuck Schumer, President Elect-Joe Biden, a bipartisan coalition of Senators, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The framework allocates $908 billion in total aid, including both new funding and the reallocation of previously appropriated CARES Act funding. More information about the Problem Solvers Caucus proposal is available here.



