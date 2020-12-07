Carbajal votes to reform federal marijuana policy, expunge non-violent convictions

–Last week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) voted to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. This marks the first time that Congress has voted to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

“For too long, our federal marijuana policy has lagged behind popular public opinion and the policies embraced by forward-thinking states like California,” said Rep. Carbajal. “The MORE Act is a long-overdue measure which decriminalizes marijuana at the federal level and expunges non-violent federal drug convictions. Today, we voted to finally reverse decades of discriminatory marijuana policy, invest in the communities most affected by the failed war on drugs, and allow for a well-regulated industry to grow our economy.”

The MORE Act would make three important changes to federal law around marijuana:

Removes marijuana, or cannabis, from the list of federally controlled substances

Authorizes the provision of resources, funded by an excise tax on marijuana, to address the needs of communities that have been seriously impacted by the failed war on drugs. Aims to increase the participation of communities of color in the burgeoning cannabis market.

Expunges low-level federal marijuana convictions and arrests.

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and part of Ventura County.

