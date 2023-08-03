Carmody McKnight Estate Winery announces Land of the Giants Collection

Launch party set for Aug. 26 at Le Vigne Winery

– Carmody McKnight Estate Winery has announced the release of its new Land of the Giants collection. The initial release includes the 2019 Estate Colossal Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2019 Estate Colossal Cuvee. A five-course dinner created by Le Vigne Executive Chef Walter Filippini celebrating the release is scheduled for August 26 in Paso Robles.

Originating from Carmody McKnight’s west Paso Robles vineyard, the special series of Bordeaux varietal wines are hand-crafted by Winemaker Anthony Gallegos. Gallegos continues the Carmody McKnight tradition of long barrel aging with minimal intervention. The 2019 Estate Colossal Cabernet and Cuvee both show off the vintage of the nutrient-rich volcanic West Paso Robles vineyard. These are complex, fruit-forward, giant Bordeaux wines to be “enjoyed now and for decades.” The Colossal Cuvee blends Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Star of the cult science fiction TV series, Land of the Giants, Gary Carmody Conway is, along with his wife, former Miss America Marian McKnight Conway, the proprietor of Carmody McKnight Estate Winery. The Irwin Allen (Lost in Space, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea) series holds the record as the most popular TV series on a worldwide basis, airing on more stations internationally than any other.

Attending the dinner and available to mingle with guests are original cast members Gary Conway (Captain Steve Burton), Heather Young (Betty Hamilton) and Stefan Arngrim (Barry Lockridge).

The Land of the Giants Cabernet Sauvignon will be paired with the second course of red wine cavatelli with pancetta and asiago. The Colossal Cuvee is featured in the third course alongside Captain Burton’s braised bison short ribs.

Also poured at the launch dinner alongside the first course of Betty’s beet carpaccio with balsamic glaze and fried capers will be Carmody McKnight’s 2019 Forever Miss America Cabernet Franc. From the sale of every bottle from the Forever Miss America collection, the winery bestows a gift to the Forever Miss America Scholarship Fund. This fund has provided decades of commitment to the economic and social advancement of all women through education opportunities and career resourcing.

The dinner opens and closes with courses paired with wines made by the Conways’ daughter Kathleen. Little people appetizers will be served with K Estate Sparkling, and the dessert, very barry semifreddo, is matched with her K Estate Port.

The Land of the Giants wine collection labels are designed by comic book artist John Peter Britton who specializes in producing artwork for fantasy and science fiction genre television. They depict Gary Conway’s character, Captain Steve Burton, being held captive in the hand of a giant.

The Land of the Giants release dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Le Vigne winery located at 5115 Buena Vista Drive, in Paso Robles. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $110 per person. To purchase tickets, click here.

