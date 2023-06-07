Carnival rides will be free on opening day of Mid-State Fair

Rides in both the main carnival and Cub Country free with paid fair admission

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that all carnival rides on the opening day of the 2023 fair will be free. The California Mid-State Fair is teaming up with Helm & Sons Amusements to offer free carnival rides to all patrons on Wednesday, July 19. Guests just need to pay fair admission and that’s it: no need to purchase single-ride tickets or unlimited-ride wristbands.

The gates and carnival open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, and don’t close until Midnight. Carnival ride height and size restrictions still apply, but everyone rides for free in the main carnival and Cub Country.

The promotion does not include Fair admission. It does not include any games, as those will be “pay-as-you-play” as usual and cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount. Helm & Sons Amusements will also be offering their “Fast Pass” on-site for $30. The “Fast Pass” may be limited due to demand.

“We are pleased to bring back this great deal for all fairgoers. It’s a fun way to welcome the community back on our grounds,” said California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

For all other days of the fair, other than the opening day free promotion, pre-sale single-day unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase now for $35 at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

