CASA ‘Hope for the Future’ gala returns March 28

–Nonprofit CASA, (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will be hosting the annual North County fundraiser gala, “Hope for the Future,” on Saturday, March 28 from 5-9 p.m.

This will be CASA’s third annual North County event allowing more than 200 guests to dine in elegance and savor local wines. There will be silent and live auctions, followed by a cake auction. The event will help CASA raise funds to expand its presence and help abused and neglected children in San Luis Obispo County.

The event will be happening at Vina Robles Winery, located at 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Tickets are $115 per person; tables of 6 and 8 available. The last date to buy tickets is March 9.

Purchase at www.slocasa.org or by calling (805) 541-6542. Tickets are expected to sell out, according to CASA.

About CASA

In San Luis Obispo County, more than 460 children are under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court because they were abused, neglected, or abandoned by their parents. Many of these children live in foster homes, moving from one residence to another with appalling frequency. CASA’s trained volunteers provide a consistent source of support to these children, advocating for needed services and appropriate placement until a permanent home is found.

Funds raised at Hope for the Future are used for recruiting, screening, training, and supervising volunteer advocates. CASA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

