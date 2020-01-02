Cashmere Cat coming to San Luis Obispo Jan. 8

–Cashmere Cat ​is coming to the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Tickets on on-sale ​Eventbrite.com​ or locally at ​Boo Boo Records​.

Globally acclaimed artist and producer Cashmere Cat recently unveiled “For Your Eyes Only.” The song is accompanied by a Jake Schreier-directed video featuring Emmy-winning actress Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers) in motion capture as Cashmere Cat’s new companion, the eponymous Princess Catgirl.

The new song follows “Emotions,” both taken from Cashmere Cat’s forthcoming new album, Princess Catgirl. Cashmere Cat will tour North America this winter, kicking off Dec. 3 at Boston’s Paradise and wrapping Jan. 11 at Los Angeles’ 1720. Since the release of his much-lauded debut album 9 in 2017, Cashmere Cat has devoted himself to producing for some of pop’s biggest stars, working with his longtime friend and creative collaborator Benny Blanco extensively, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on their current smash hit “Señorita,” as well as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Halsey, FKA twigs, Major Lazer, Lil Dicky, Nas, Francis & The Lights and many more.

Cashmere Cat is Norwegian producer Magnus August Høiberg. Watch the new music video for “For Your Eyes Only,” below:

