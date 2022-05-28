Cat reported missing from Sierra Bonita Village

– A cat that charmed the residents of Sierra Bonita Village in Paso Robles is missing. Willy the cat disappeared Sunday morning. He reportedly had his breakfast, and then left his home to cruise the neighborhood. He has not been seen since.

His family says Willy disappeared once before for several days after getting shut inside a warehouse not far from his home. Because there was a community yard sale event the day before Willy’s disappearance, his owners fear he may be trapped in a neighbor’s garage.

Willy has a microchip and he’s wearing a tag with his phone number and address, which is 701 Turtle Creek Drive.

Willy is reportedly a very intelligent cat and a good conversationalist. Posters about Willy’s disappearance are posted on utility poles in Sierra Bonita. If you see Willy, call (805) 712-5393.

