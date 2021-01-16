Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 16, 2021
Cat that had been missing nearly four years reunited with owner 

Posted: 6:36 am, January 16, 2021 by News Staff

–Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo recently shared a story about a missing cat who was reunited with its owner after nearly 4 years. They shared the story on their Facebook page:

Behold the power of microchipping!

Meet Judy and her cat Missy. Missy has been missing for nearly 4 years! She was brought into Woods North County Spay & Neuter clinic yesterday for a “trap, neuter and return” surgery from a cat colony in San Miguel. When she arrived to Woods, she was friendly and we suspected that she was not feral like her fellow furry friends. After a quick belly shave, her tattoo was noticed and we scanned her for a microchip. It turns out that this sweet cat was spayed and microchipped at Woods in late 2016! We were able to reunite her with her mom, Judy, and the tears were flowing! This happy story made our day!



