Catch ‘The Cemetery Club’ in Morro Bay

Laughter and love prevail in heartwarming comedy

– By the Sea Productions is bringing a heartwarming comedy, “The Cemetery Club,” by Ivan Menchell to Morro Bay. The play follows the monthly meetings of three Jewish widows who visit their husband’s graves. Everything works smoothly until one of the women develops an interest in the local butcher, and her friends decide to interfere.

Anita Schwaber directs the production, with a cast including Jean Miller, Debora Schwartz, Laurelle Barnett Kelty, Russell Snow, and Janice Peters. “The Cemetery Club” will run from May 12 through 28, at St. Peters Episcopal Church Hall located at 545 Shasta Ave. in Morro Bay. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available for purchase on By the Sea Productions’ website at bytheseaproductions.org or by calling (805) 776-3287. Reservations are recommended.

