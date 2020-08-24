Cayucos Fire Station to be rebuilt 

Paso Robles News|Monday, August 24, 2020
Posted: 1:32 am, August 24, 2020 by News Staff

–As the rebuilding of Cayucos Fire Station 11 is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks, it will be decommissioned effective Aug. 21. A closed, small, and informal flag-lowering ceremony will be held in honor of the long-time facility and those who served there. The construction is expected to take two years. Once completed, Cal Fire will hold a recommissioning ceremony to celebrate the reopening.

Built in 1964, Station 11 is in a prime location to cover both the North and South Coast. The fire engine will move to Station 23 for the rest of the summer but continue to respond to emergencies in the Station 11 area. During this time the engine and crew will be in the Station 11 area for training and defensible space inspections. Cayucos Station 16 is still staffed and will also respond to the area as it does now.



