Cayucos residents reminded to clear weeds before May 31

Fire department personnel will be inspecting properties in Cayucos

– In preparation for the upcoming fire season, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is reminding residents and property owners about the hazards of overgrown vegetation and combustibles on their property. The lack of rain has produced dry and hazardous conditions. Fire department personnel will be inspecting properties in Cayucos and identifying those that are not in compliance with the County of San Luis Obispo ordinance.

All yards and vacant lots must be in compliance by May 31, 2022.

Guidelines:

Mow, disc or scrape empty lots to 3 inches or less in height.

Use trimming, mowing and power equipment before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Do not use

them in the heat of the day or during extremely dry and windy days.

them in the heat of the day or during extremely dry and windy days. All gas-powered equipment must have a spark arrestor.

Remove dead leaves, weeds and brush. Maintain trees and remove fallen trees and limbs six feet from the ground. Clear all needles and leaves from roofs, eaves and rain gutters.

Remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from the property.

Irrigated, maintained landscaping is permissible.

Small parcels with less than 75 feet of road frontage or less than 10,000 square feet of

area must have all hazardous weeds cut or removed within the property boundaries.

area must have all hazardous weeds cut or removed within the property boundaries. Large parcels with more than 75 feet of road frontage or more than 10,000 square feet

are not required to clear the entire lot. They are required to clear a 100-ft. wide firebreak around the perimeter of the property boundary, including the property fronting any roadway.

For questions, contact the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department at (805) 593-3490.

For reliable and affordable mowing and weed abatement in Paso Robles, call Ant’s Tractor Mowing (lic.# 14767) at (805) 203-0669.

Advertisement

Related