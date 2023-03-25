Celebrate ‘Día de los Ninos’ with special bilingual game night at the library

Drop in from 5-7 p.m. on April 28

– Families are invited to celebrate Día de los Ninos with a game night of Loteria at the Paso Robles Library on Friday, April 28. The evening promises to be filled with fun as players compete to fill their tabla, or board, before their opponents.

Similar to bingo, players will use tokens, traditionally raw beans, to mark spots on their tabla as a designated card announcer randomly pulls illustrated cards, including “La Luna” or “El Arbol,” and improvises poetic descriptions to match spaces on the tablas. A shout of “¡lotería!” or “¡buenas!” declares victory for one lucky player, ending the round. Prizes and pizza will add to the excitement of the evening.

The Loteria game night is a drop-in event that welcomes families to participate in the festivities. The event will take place at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room. Guests can drop in from 5-7 p.m.

For more information about the Loteria game night or other library events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

Share To Social Media