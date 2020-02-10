Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at the library

–Celebrate the birthday of beloved author Dr. Seuss and National Read Across America Day with an afternoon drop-in craft and “Seussian scavenger hunt” for prizes on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Library.

“Every March, schools and libraries across the country celebrate Read Across America Day, which began in 1998 as a nationwide pep rally for reading,” said Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “In honor of beloved children’s author Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, the event is held on or near his birthday every year. With his silly rhymes and nonsensical words, children love the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss. Join us in an afternoon celebration of all things Seuss!”

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

