Celebrate Halloween downtown San Luis Obispo

Festivities include a trick-or-treat trail, a costume contest in Mission Plaza, ‘scary-oke!’

– Downtown San Luis Obispo is set to host Halloween celebrations on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event promises an array of exciting activities, including a trick-or-treat trail, a costume contest in Mission Plaza, and a “scary-oke!” karaoke competition.

The trick-or-treat trail, running from 5 to 8 p.m. invites families to visit over 30 downtown businesses to gather candy. Starting at Mission Plaza, participants can follow a designated map through the downtown area. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own treat bags and print maps at home, available on DowntownSLO.com/Halloween. In addition to this, select Farmers’ Market vendors will be handing out candy starting at 6 p.m.

The costume contest in Mission Plaza will feature registration starting at 5 p.m. and the contest itself running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Prizes from local businesses will be awarded to winners in various categories, including age groups 0–2, 3–4, 5–8, and 9–12, as well as pairs and groups/families.

“Scary-oke!” at Chorro/Higuera, invites attendees to showcase their singing talents and compete for cash prizes from 6 to 8 p.m. For those looking to enjoy the farmers’ market, it will be open from 6-9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to attend in costume and explore five blocks filled with over 100 vendors offering fresh produce, barbecue, meals, crafts, baked goods, entertainment, and more. A vendor map will be available on the event website.

Additional information can be found at DowntownSLO.com/Halloween.

