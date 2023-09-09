Celebrate Mexican heritage at Sherwood Park on Sept. 15

Mujeres de Acción invites Paso Robles community to second annual Mexican Independence Day Celebration

– Mujeres de Acción, a community non-profit focused on the cultural, health, and community welfare of the North San Luis Obispo County Latino population, has announced its second annual Mexican Independence Day event, slated to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles. The theme for this year, which aligns with Hispanic Heritage Month, is “See Us, Hear Us” which is a call to advocacy towards Latino and Hispanic needs in the county.

The event builds upon the inaugural celebration held in 2022, which attracted over 500 people. Attendees then were treated to a selection of vendors, food, music, clothing, and even El Grito, the rallying cry that inspired Mexicans to arms to overthrow the Spanish government on Sept. 16, 1810. Many of the same vendors will be returning this year.

“This celebration provides Paso Robles’ sizable Mexican population a reason to come out and celebrate their Mexican heritage along with their neighbors,” says Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Acción. “We are excited to build upon our successful event last year and showcase the Mexican culture.”

The National Hispanic Heritage Month tie-in is also a key element of this year’s event. In alignment with the commemoration, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Mujeres de Acción will be hosting listening sessions and resource events to advocate, promote, and foster understanding around critical issues including Spanish translations and breast cancer awareness.

“These issues hold prominence in our community, from the resilience of our local businesses to our interactions with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District,” said Brenda Campoverde, co-founder of Mujeres de Acción. “We hope that everyone can make time on their calendar to join the conversation and be part of the decision-making process.”

For more information on the Mexican Independence Day Celebration and Hispanic Heritage Month listening sessions, visit the Mujeres De Acción Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/805mujerdeaccion.

Sponsorships are available for those interested in participating in the Mexican Independence Day Celebration. If interested, send an email to info@mujeresdeaccion.org.

