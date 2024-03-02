Celebrate National Children’s Craft Day at the library

Library to host free full day of crafts

– In observance of National Children’s Craft Day, the local library is set to host a full day of free crafts during the “Make Your Mark March” event on Thursday, Mar. 14.

The event, scheduled to take place in the Library Story Hour Room, will feature a special craft session for children under 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later in the day, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the library will offer additional crafts tailored for children aged 5 and above.

For further details, interested individuals may contact the library at (805) 227-7276.

