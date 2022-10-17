Celebrate Picture Book Month at the Paso Robles Library

Month celebrates the, ‘power and beauty of picture books’

– November is Picture Book Month, a tribute to the enduring importance of the picture book form. Dianne de Las Casas (author & storyteller) and her team co-founded the month-long celebration to “champion the power and beauty of picture books,” according to the Paso Robles City Library.

The community is invited to visit the library during the month of November to celebrate the occasion.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

