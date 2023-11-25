Celebrate the season with First Baptist Church’s Christmas concert series

Concerts are free to attend

– First Baptist Church in Paso Robles is extending an invitation to the public to join them for a series of Christmas concerts, set to take place in the church’s chapel. The highlight of the evenings will be the performances by a 42-voice choir, filling the space with the festive sounds of the season.

The concert series spans three dates:

On Friday, Dec. 15, the event will unfold from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. This particular night is designated as Family Night, featuring a special performance by the children’s choir. Those interested in attending can find more details and secure their spot through this Eventbrite link.

The second installment is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, also running from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Attendees can access further information and reserve their seats via this Eventbrite link.

Lastly, on Sunday, Dec. 17, a matinee performance is planned from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. Additional details and seat reservations can be made through this Eventbrite link.

Admission to these special Christmas events is free of charge, but due to anticipated demand, reservations are highly recommended. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their seats promptly by visiting the provided Eventbrite links or by navigating to fbcpaso.org.

First Baptist Church is located at 1645 Park Street in Paso Robles.

