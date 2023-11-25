Paso Robles News|Sunday, November 26, 2023
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Celebrate the season with First Baptist Church’s Christmas concert series
  • Follow Us!

Celebrate the season with First Baptist Church’s Christmas concert series 

Posted: 6:40 am, November 25, 2023 by News Staff

nativity

Concerts are free to attend

– First Baptist Church in Paso Robles is extending an invitation to the public to join them for a series of Christmas concerts, set to take place in the church’s chapel. The highlight of the evenings will be the performances by a 42-voice choir, filling the space with the festive sounds of the season.

The concert series spans three dates:

On Friday, Dec. 15, the event will unfold from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. This particular night is designated as Family Night, featuring a special performance by the children’s choir. Those interested in attending can find more details and secure their spot through this Eventbrite link.

The second installment is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, also running from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Attendees can access further information and reserve their seats via this Eventbrite link.

Lastly, on Sunday, Dec. 17, a matinee performance is planned from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. Additional details and seat reservations can be made through this Eventbrite link.

Admission to these special Christmas events is free of charge, but due to anticipated demand, reservations are highly recommended. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their seats promptly by visiting the provided Eventbrite links or by navigating to fbcpaso.org.

First Baptist Church is located at 1645 Park Street in Paso Robles.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.