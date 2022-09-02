Celebrated Italian chef joins Paso winery for special event

Evening’s focus will highlight local organics

– Local winery ONX Wines will host its annual Dine in the Vines event with Chef Fabrizio Giorgi this Sept. 17. Fabrizio hails from Northern Italy and is honored to share his love for large family meals that he learned from his Nonna. “I have had the privilege to cook for celebrities in the past like Barbra Streisand, Eddie Murphy, Randy Newman and more,” he says. The winery will be setting a long table amidst the vines sparking conversation and camaraderie with Winemaker Drew Nenow and the ONX team. It will be a “farm-to-fork” experience with guitarist Kenny Taylor and courses presented by the winery’s winemaking and farmstead team.

The evening’s focus will highlight local organics. It will begin a refreshing grilled peach and Ricotta bed of greens paired with ONX’s hallmark Grenache blend, Mad Crush. The second course will include a wild mushroom risotto with pecorino truffle fondue and their 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Caliber.

Rounding out the night will be the chef’s petite filet mignon with heirloom carrots paired with Noble Intrigue, which received 95 points from Jeb Dunnuck. The finale will begin with a chocolate, coffee, and raspberry coulis mousse with sea salt and almond brittle. With the closing course, the wine club exclusive, Black Orchid Petite Syrah will be shared as their special reserve library wine for the evening.

To secure a ticket to this year’s event visit onxwines.com.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related