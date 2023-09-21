Celebration of Animals and Art raises money for local sanctuary

Event slated for Oct. 14

– Animal lovers of all ages are invited to the second annual Celebration of Animals and Art on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12 – 3 p.m. The family-friendly event benefits From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, a beloved local nonprofit run by Leslie and Joe Thomas, that rescues, rehabs, and provides forever homes for animals with special needs. The event will be held at the Iron Jungle Gym parking lot, located at 580 Linne Rd. in Paso Robles.

For a $10 entry fee, visitors can discover animals in new ways through roping instruction, blacksmith demonstration, a special appearance by Pacific Wildlife, and farm animals from Hoofprints. The artistically inclined can join Joe Thomas, an accomplished artist, to draw their favorite animals at the crayon Art Bar. Other entertainment includes a cake walk, face painting, raffle/silent auction, live music, and more. Food is available for purchase by the Yabba Dabba Dogs food truck.

A fellow community nonprofit and collaborator with the sanctuary is Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Providing no-cost afterschool arts education to children of all ages, the center’s professional instructors – including Joe Thomas – often teach budding artists about sanctuary animals’ physical and behavioral characteristics in their painting and drawing classes. Not only do children learn about animals, but they also build important cognitive developmental and life skills through exposure to the arts.

For more information, email fromtheheartanimalsanctuary@gmail.com or visit fromtheheartanimalsanctuary.org.

