Celebration of Life held for North County teacher and coach

Dave Harper died Oct. 20 at the age of 55

– Wednesday night, Templeton students, teachers and the community celebrated the life of football coach and physical education teacher, Dave Harper. A candlelight celebration held at Templeton High School football stadium to remember Coach Harper, who died last week from complications related to COVID-19. His birthdate was displayed on the scoreboard at the stadium.

Harper worked as a coach and physical education teacher at the high school for 20 years. Templeton High School Principal Josh Ashton says Harper’s death is a shock. About 200 people attended last night’s candlelight vigil at Templeton high school.

When Dave Harper graduated from Humboldt State University, he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He played for the Cowboys and later for several other professional football teams. In 1997, Harper was inducted into the Humboldt State Athletics Hall of Fame.

