Centennial park parking lot closing for repairs

Closure will occur begin Tuesday next week

– The City of Paso Robles will temporarily close the large parking lot at Centennial Park for repairs, resurfacing, and striping. The closure will occur from Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 6. The parking lot will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

The project involves comprehensive parking lot repairs, the installation of a new ADA-compliant ramp, and new pavement striping. The maintenance should only take a week to complete, but if it extends past June 6, the public will be notified, says the city. The contractor is obligated to finish within 20 days.

During the closure period, visitors should park on Nickerson Drive and on neighborhood streets perpendicular to Nickerson Drive. Visitors are advised to allow a few extra minutes to park and walk to their destination within the park.

All sidewalks leading into Centennial Park will remain open and accessible throughout the maintenance period, ensuring pedestrian access is unaffected.

The City of Paso Robles appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these improvements are made to enhance the safety and accessibility of Centennial Park.

