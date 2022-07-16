Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 16, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Centennial Trail to close intermittently for repair work
  • Follow Us!

Centennial Trail to close intermittently for repair work 

Posted: 7:00 am, July 16, 2022 by News Staff

city seal paso roblesIntermittent closures to continue through January

– Beginning in July and continuing through January 2023, the Centennial Trail in Paso Robles will experience intermittent closures while Centennial Creek is being repaired for weather damage and erosion and new, larger culverts are being installed, according to the City of Paso Robles.

Students and trail walkers should plan alternative routes during the closures.

The Centennial Creek Mitigation Project intends to improve hydrology, function, and natural habitat of the wetland by removing and/or replacing undersized culverts and engineering roughened riffles at intervals along the system to encourage aggradation and reestablishment of a riffle/pool system.

Click here for more information about the project. 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.