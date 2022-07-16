Centennial Trail to close intermittently for repair work

Intermittent closures to continue through January

– Beginning in July and continuing through January 2023, the Centennial Trail in Paso Robles will experience intermittent closures while Centennial Creek is being repaired for weather damage and erosion and new, larger culverts are being installed, according to the City of Paso Robles.

Students and trail walkers should plan alternative routes during the closures.

The Centennial Creek Mitigation Project intends to improve hydrology, function, and natural habitat of the wetland by removing and/or replacing undersized culverts and engineering roughened riffles at intervals along the system to encourage aggradation and reestablishment of a riffle/pool system.

Click here for more information about the project.

Advertisement

Related