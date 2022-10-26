Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US

Hayashi Wayland has served local businesses with accounting, tax, financial planning services for more than four decades

– This week, Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA) the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on Nov. 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s California team to more than 700 people. Hayashi Wayland has an office in Paso Robles at 939 Oak Street .

“Helping others achieve greater success personally and professionally is at the heart of what we do,” said Michael Briley, managing partner at Hayashi Wayland. “Joining CLA makes sense for us, because CLA shares this passion and commitment to know and help clients, team members, and community alike.”

Founded in 1976, Hayashi Wayland offers traditional accounting services for individuals and businesses as well as advisory regarding family office, general business, estate and trust, and retirement and investment planning.

Hayashi Wayland’s industry niches include agriculture, hospitality, wineries and vineyards, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies, among others. Each service offered is personalized to suit specific client needs, with a goal of “helping clients save on tax costs, improve profitability, and take care of their employees.”

“The Hayashi Wayland team helps area companies operate with greater confidence and position themselves for increased profitability and growth, creating opportunities for Hayashi Wayland team members and supporting local communities,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “The Hayashi Wayland team members are a natural complement to the CLA family with strong alignment to the CLA culture and purpose.”

The former Hayashi Wayland team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Salinas, Paso Robles, King City, and Carmel, California.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media