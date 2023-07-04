Central Coast Aquarium bringing ‘Tidepools on Tour’ program to the library

Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program

– The Tidepools on Tour program is set to arrive at the Paso Robles City Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. The Central Coast Aquarium is bringing live animals and an informational presentation as part of the program, made possible by the use of mobile aquarium tanks.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see various creatures from the tidepools up close. The lineup includes hermit crabs, sea stars, decorator crabs, sea cucumbers, sea urchins, sea anemones, gumboot chitons, keyhole limpets, sea snails, mussels, scallops, algae, and more.

Space is limited, and free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program. The program aims to provide an educational experience for community members to learn about marine life and the coastal ecosystem.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

